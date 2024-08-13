D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 138.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Southern Copper by 3.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 27.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.32. 650,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,947. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.