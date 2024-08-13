D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 3,719 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,541,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,569. The company has a market capitalization of $181.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,285 shares of company stock worth $5,871,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

