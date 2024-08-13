D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 829.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after buying an additional 60,762 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $1,737,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,020,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day moving average is $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.