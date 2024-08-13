Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Daimler Truck Stock Up 1.5 %
Daimler Truck stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 40,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,376. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.
About Daimler Truck
