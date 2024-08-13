Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading 11.3% Higher

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.31. Approximately 580,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,228,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 52.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,809 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $88,885,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.