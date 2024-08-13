Data Storage (DTST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Data Storage Trading Up 6.7 %

Data Storage stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Data Storage has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

