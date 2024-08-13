Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 75.6% in July

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the July 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About Decibel Cannabis
