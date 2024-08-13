Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 75.6% in July

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the July 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

