Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 104143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DB. Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DB

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$20.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Decibel Cannabis had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of C$20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will post 0.0090909 earnings per share for the current year.

About Decibel Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.