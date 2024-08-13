Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 104143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DB. Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DB
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Decibel Cannabis had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of C$20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will post 0.0090909 earnings per share for the current year.
About Decibel Cannabis
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.