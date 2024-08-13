Dejitaru Tsuka Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and $99,776.55 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dejitaru Tsuka alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka launched on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00699952 USD and is up 4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $106,082.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dejitaru Tsuka should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dejitaru Tsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dejitaru Tsuka and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.