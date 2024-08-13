Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 87.1% in July

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DBOEY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 89,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 27.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

