dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.57 million and $380.59 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00104184 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010424 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 478.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99848564 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $875.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.