DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of DRH stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $309.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 25.5% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

