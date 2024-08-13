Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digerati Technologies Price Performance

DTGI stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Monday. 241,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,251. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.