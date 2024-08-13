Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 142,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period.

DFAE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 130,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

