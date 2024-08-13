Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Kure Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Kure Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 15.9% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,512,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,553,000 after acquiring an additional 96,497 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. 538,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,238. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

