Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Lauer Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 402.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,317 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. 537,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.16.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.