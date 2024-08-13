Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 61,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,433. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

