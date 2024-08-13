Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,668 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period.

DFAR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

