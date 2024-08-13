Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $31.41

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.41, but opened at $32.66. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 23,181,297 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.