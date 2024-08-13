Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $31.41

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.41, but opened at $32.66. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 23,181,297 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

