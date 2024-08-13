dogwifhat Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $290.45 Million (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $290.45 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,603 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,603.989405. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.67981696 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 484 active market(s) with $443,631,433.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,603.989405. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.67981696 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 484 active market(s) with $443,631,433.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/."

