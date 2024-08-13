Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DMPZF remained flat at C$4.12 during trading on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of C$3.50 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.39.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Read More

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

