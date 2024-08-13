Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DMPZF remained flat at C$4.12 during trading on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of C$3.50 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.39.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.