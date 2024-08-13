Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 4,956 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,127.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,148,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,900,072.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $134,999.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Donegal Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

