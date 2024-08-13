DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ DDI traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 23,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,580. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $626.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

