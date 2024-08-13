Douglas Owen Macarthur Sells 30,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00.

Douglas Owen Macarthur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 5,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$31,603.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 8.4 %

TSE:KEL opened at C$6.09 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

