Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Plans GBX 1.40 Dividend

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dowlais Group Trading Down 3.8 %

LON DWL traded down GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 59.05 ($0.75). 143,194,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932,613. The company has a market cap of £808.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.52. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of GBX 50.75 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.64).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dowlais Group

In other news, insider Celia Baxter acquired 26,566 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £19,924.50 ($25,439.86). 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

