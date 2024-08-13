Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Drax Group Trading Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS DRXGY traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 842. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

