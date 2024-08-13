Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Drax Group Trading Up 3.9 %
OTCMKTS DRXGY traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 842. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $17.25.
Drax Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Drax Group
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.