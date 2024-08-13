Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stake Raised by M&G Plc

M&G Plc increased its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL traded up $9.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,869. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. Bank of America raised Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

