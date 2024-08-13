Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Up 5.4%

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.65 and last traded at $191.65. 68,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 764,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 197.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.74.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

