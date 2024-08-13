Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY stock opened at $181.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.31. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $188.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

