Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 12,212 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 29.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,320,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,258 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 226,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 887.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 172,158 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 2,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

