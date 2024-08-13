Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 4,090 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 82,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,128. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

