Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.41% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 129.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,495 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 269,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 82,042 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.03. 7,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

