Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TEQI stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

