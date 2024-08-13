Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,881.4% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 167,083 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 64,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,187. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

