Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.68. 77,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,402. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $109.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

