Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.38.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.50. 24,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,730. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

