Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $525.85 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $555.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.87 and its 200-day moving average is $520.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

