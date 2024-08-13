Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deere & Company by 857.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $2,783,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

DE stock opened at $349.54 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $438.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.26.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.03.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

