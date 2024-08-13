Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $858,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,565. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

