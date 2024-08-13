Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,032. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.91.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

