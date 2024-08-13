Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 96,692 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. 50,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,007. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.