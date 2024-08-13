Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 840.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 932,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 833,321 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,299,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,612,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after buying an additional 516,378 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,515,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 775.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 296,703 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:DFIS opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

