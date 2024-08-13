Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,452,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 47,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 804,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,911 shares of company stock worth $12,541,978. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

