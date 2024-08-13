Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 185,361 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.22% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

