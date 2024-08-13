Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 20,772 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNFFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. 44,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,115. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

