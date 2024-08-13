Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.23. 13,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.