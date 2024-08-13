Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 13,748 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,748 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $172,902,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

