Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,137,000 after buying an additional 28,998,773 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,595,000 after buying an additional 2,212,982 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,725 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,593,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,615,000 after buying an additional 182,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after buying an additional 876,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. 131,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,728. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $62.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2014 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

