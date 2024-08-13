Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,569 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

