Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 649 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

